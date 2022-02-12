Acosta Jokes About Possible ‘MAGA Olympics’: Could Feature House GOP ‘Tonya Harding’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, Cruz on ‘Tequila Luge,’ and McCarthy ‘Speed-Skating’ Past Reporter’s Question

Jim Acosta suggested on Saturday the idea of a “MAGA Olympics,” featuring “major players” such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and “the Tonya Harding of the House GOP,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

The proposal came after Acosta decried former President Donald Trump for criticizing several Democrats for either mishandling records or ripping documents — amid reports he did the same. He reportedly clogged a White House toilet after flushing pieces of paper and took confidential records with him to Mar-a-Lago.

“Oh Donny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling,” Acosta said. “If document preservation hypocrisy were an Olympic sport, Trump would easily take home the gold.”

Acosta suggested “Trump and his buddies should consider hosting their own Winter Games,” and listed several “major players to watch.”

The list began with McCarthy “speed-skating past questions about the RNC labeling January 6th at legitimate political discourse,” followed by Greene, or “the Tonya Harding of the House GOP.”

He then played a clip of Greene warning that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was using her “gazpacho police” to spy on members of Congress.

“As some observers noted, first gazpacho police, what’s next? Sangria law?’ Acosta remarked.

He then joked that Sen. Ted Cruz could compete, although Cancun “is probably too warm for the Winter Games, unless there’s a tequila luge.”

“But the far-right olympic games would fit right in with its autocratic tendencies,” Acosta continued. “The MAGA Olympics could follow the lead set by China with its freestyle skiing competition at a dystopian-looking Beijing industrial park, not to mention its appalling human rights record.”

Acosta then brought up 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned heart medication, despite Russia being banned from the Olympics until December due to previous doping offenses.

“No wonder Russia thinks it can get away with bullying Ukraine,” Acosta said. “It’s not even punished for cheating in sports.”

“As for our own cheater-in-chief back here in the U.S., Trump does not seem very worried as if his punishment is being decided by the Olympic committee rather than the Justice Department,” Acosta continued. “Perhaps in 2024, Trump could run under the TIC — the Trump Insurrection Committee. He could bring home yet another gold toilet.”

Acosta then referred back to the reports of Trump flushing documents, saying that “this is what happens when you allow somebody like Trump to clog the pipes of American democracy” and “it is up to the American people to flush as many times as possible.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com