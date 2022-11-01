Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out some members of his party over their reaction – or lack thereof – to Friday morning’s attack on Paul Pelosi.

The 82-year-old husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was attacked by a hammer-wielding suspect who police say confessed to breaking into their San Francisco home and assaulting him. Nancy was not home at the time. According to an FBI affidavit, 42-year-old David DePape wanted to break her kneecaps because of “lies told by the Democratic Party.”

Pelosi remains hospitalized with a fractured skull.

Some on the right have ignored the suspect’s alleged motives and one GOP gubernatorial candidate even joked about the attack. Others have floated unfounded conspiracy theories to suggest the two men were lovers.

Kinzinger discussed Republicans’ reaction with Tuesday’s Morning Joe crew

“As to the conspiracy theories, we want to say again, to get the right information out, the police chief of San Francisco said there’s absolutely no evidence Mr. Pelosi knew this man,” co-host Willie Geist noted. “As a matter of fact, the evidence indicates the exact opposite. That’s a quote from the police chief. The larger question here is why are you the only one? Why is Liz Cheney the only one in moments like this who has the guts to speak out?”

Kinzinger pointed out that the midterms are just around the corner.

“Because we’re close to an election,” he answered. “The new view on the extreme is, you don’t ever admit defeat, you never back off.”

Kinzinger then alluded to the fact that he and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) have received plaudits from liberals commending them for speaking out against Donald Trump’s election lies. Both serve on the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

“By the way, Liz and I are not courageous,” he said. “There’s no strength in this. We’re just surrounded by cowards. And then [in] complete contrast to cowardism [sic], it looks like courage when it’s just your bare duty.”

Trump condemned the attack on Pelosi three days after it happened, calling it “terrible.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) waited until the day after the incident to publicly denounce it.

Other Republicans such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), condemned the attack in very short order.

Watch above via MSNBC.

