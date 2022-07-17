Adam Kinzinger Calls Out ‘Conflicting Statements’ on Secret Service’s Deleted Jan. 6 Texts: ‘We Need to Chase Down Every Lead on This’

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) affirmed that the January 6 Committee would look into the Secret Service’s deletion of text messages from Jan. 5th and 6th, 2021.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan interviewed Kinzinger on Sunday for Face The Nation, and she started with the news that that agency’s texts were deleted as part of a “device-replacement program.” Secret Service Director James Murray told the January 6 Committee the texts were gone after being subpoenaed to preserve communications records, so Brennan asked Kinzinger if he believes Murray, or if something more “malicious” happened.

“We’re going to know more Tuesday,” Kinzinger said. “We made the decision as a committee that we need to subpoena these records. The IG came in front of us and said we have been working hard to get this. They claim it was this technological change, we moved everything, we lost these texts. And then, they also put out this statement though that said we’ve only lost some of the texts and everything relevant to this investigation has been turned over.

Kinzinger called these “very conflicting statements” as the prompts for the Committee’s request for records, and he expressed his expectation for the Secret Service to meet the deadline.

“It is quite crazy that the Secret Service would actually end up deleting anything related to one of the more infamous days in American history,” Kinzinger said. “Particularly when it comes to the role of the Secret Service.”

If we end up getting the texts — obviously for whatever reason the IG didn’t — now you have what you have. If we don’t, then it’ll call out the Secret Service as having said they had these texts and they don’t. Is this anything big? We’re not sure, but we need to chase every lead down on this. There’s a question of why are they not cooperating with the IG, the DHS IG, and they need to.

