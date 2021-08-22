Adam Kinzinger Excoriates Biden and Trump on Afghanistan: ‘Both Parties Have Failed the American People’

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) slammed the Biden administration and the former Trump administration as he argued that both of them caused the chain of events leading up to the current chaos in Afghanistan.

Kinzinger gave an interview to CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Sunday where he denounced the “disastrous” withdrawal from Afghanistan while expressing his concerns about the region once again becoming a hotbed for terrorism. Even as he praised the U.S. military for their efforts to oversee the evacuations from Kabul, Kinzinger assessed that the U.S. has reached a “failure of confidence” moment between the chaotic situation and the government being forced to negotiate with the Taliban for the safety of fleeing civilians.

As the conversation went on, Kinzinger argued that the logistics of the Afghanistan situation are not just attributable to the Biden administration, but also to the Trump and Obama administrations. Eventually, Keilar asked Kinzinger for what he thinks about the Trump administration officials who’ve been slamming the Biden administration over Afghanistan while ignoring how their own decisions have led to the current state of affairs.

“What’s your reaction to them rewriting history?” Keilar asked.

After lamenting the situation as an embarrassment for America on the world stage, Kinzinger slammed Republicans and Democrats for their political squabbling on the matter. He also recalled how former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Taliban while former President Donald Trump was calling for the U.S. to get out of Afghanistan.

“They’re both responsible,” Kinzinger said. “We’re so tribalistic as a country, it’s hard to imagine a Republican saying everybody is responsible… [The Trump administration] set this up to fail, but always, of course, Joe Biden could have easily turned this around. And instead used it as the excuse to get out. Both parties have failed the American people.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com