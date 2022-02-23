Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tore into Fox News’s top-rated host, Tucker Carlson, on Tuesday night after Carlson asked his viewers to ask themselves, “Why do I hate Putin so much?”

Carlson, who is reportedly trying to score an interview with Putin and whose clips are a regular fixture on Russian state TV, has received heavy criticism for what many see as pro-Putin takes. Carlson, undeterred by the critics, doubled down yet again on Tuesday night.

Carlson said:

Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle-class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years? Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs? These are fair questions, and the answer to all of them is no. Vladimir Putin didn’t do any of that.

Carlson, who often “just askes questions,” on his show raised the ire of Kinzinger who replied on Twitter to the segment.

Kinzinger wrote:

In 35 seconds here, @TuckerCarlson basically said: “Putin isn’t your enemy. Your fellow American is.” This is beyond dangerous, to say the least

The outgoing conservative congressman, who was recently censured along with Rep. Liz Cheney for their participation on the Jan. 6 committee has become a fierce critic of the pro-Trump faction of the right – of which Carlson is a leader.

Kinzinger also slammed the House Republican’s Twitter account on Tuesday for posting a photo of President Joe Biden walking away after addressing the country with the caption: “This is what weakness on the world stage looks like.”

Kinzinger wrote, “As still “technically” a member of house Republicans, let me, with all my might, condemn this damn awful tweet during this crisis. You can criticize policy but this is insane and feeds into Putin’s narrative. But hey, retweets amirite?”

The top-rated woman in cable news, Laura Ingraham, hit back, saying, “A year from now, Kinzinger will just be another former congressman lobbying for China.”

