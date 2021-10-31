Adam Kinzinger Tears Into Republicans Submitting to ‘Cancerous’ Embrace of Conspiracies: ‘It’s Not on Liz Cheney and I’ to Save the Party

Following his announcement that he will not pursue re-election, Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) condemned the GOP for what he described as the “cancer” of lies and conspiracy theories corroding the party.

Kinzinger spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday for ABC’s This Week, where he was asked to explain his promise to keep up the political fight. The congressman answered by ripping House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s embrace of former President Donald Trump while the rest of the party goes along with it.

You can fight against the cancer in the Republican Party of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty, and you ultimately come to the realization that basically it’s me, Liz Cheney (R-WY), and a few others that are telling the truth, and there are about 190 people in the Republican Party that aren’t going to say a word, and there’s a leader of the Republican caucus that is embracing Donald Trump with all he can.

Stephanopoulos noted that Trump celebrated Kinzinger’s announcement by making reference to the fact that the Illinois congressman was one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach the president for inciting an insurrectionist mob at the U.S. Capitol. Asked if he was handing Trump a victory by stepping away, Kinzinger said that might be the case, but it says more about the “cancerous” lies and conspiracies becoming the Republican Party’s new mainstream.

“It’s not on Liz Cheney and I to save the Republican Party,” he said. “It’s on the 190 Republicans who haven’t said a dang word about it, and they put their head in the sand and hope somebody else comes along and does something.”

Watch above, via ABC.

