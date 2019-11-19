Adam Schiff Calls Out ‘Certain Personalities on Fox’ For Attacking Vindman’s Loyalty in Hearing Opener

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) took aim at “certain personalities” from Fox News as he opened the third day of impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

As Schiff acknowledged the incoming remarks from Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman, he lamented that the latter’s record of service to America has come under attack ever since he gave closed-door testimony to the impeachment inquiry. Schiff drew a connection between this and Trump’s Twitter insults to the witnesses who’ve offered testimony against him.

“Colonel Vindman, we have seen far more scurrilous attacks on your character and watched as certain personalities on Fox have questioned your loyalty. I note that you have shed blood for America and we owe you an immense debt of gratitude. I hope no one on this committee will become part of those vicious attacks.”

Schiff was referring to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who recently held a conversation with former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo where she suggested that Vindman, as a Ukrainian immigrant to the U.S., might not be completely loyal to America. During this same conversation, Yoo implicitly accused Vindman of treason by saying he engaged in “espionage.”

Yoo claimed that his remarks were mischaracterized as he denied accusing Vindman of espionage, but as for Ingraham, she argued that Vindman’s military service “does not insulate him or any member of the armed services from criticism or scrutiny.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

