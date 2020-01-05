Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) argued that even though Donald Trump’s impeachment hasn’t moved into the Senate yet, it has still be successful for those who wish to see the president removed from office.

CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed the House Intelligence chairman on Sunday, asking him how long will Democratic leaders hold Trump’s articles of impeachment back from the Senate. Tapper asked this while noting how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are currently in a deadlock over the rules and procedures that the impeachment trial will entail.

As Tapper told Schiff “McConnell is not going to do what you guys want him to do,” Schiff responded that one “success” impeachment had was exposing McConnell for the fact that he has admitted he will coordinate with Trump’s defense team.

“One success that this has already had is fleshing out McConnell, showing that he is working in cahoots with the president, that he has made himself an active participant in the president’s coverup,” Schiff said. “The American people needed to see that and now they do.”

Schiff continued to argue that impeachment is forcing members of the Senate to go on the record about where they stand and whether they will approve of a “real trial” for Trump and the American people.

“It is clear that the president and Mitch McConnell don’t want a trial anymore. They don’t want witnesses, they don’t want documents, they don’t even want a verdict. They want a dismissal. They want to have the House managers come in, make a presentation, and then move to dismiss and make it go away before the American people get to see the full extent of the president’s misconduct. But that’s not what the American people want.”

The interview went on with Schiff being asked when he thinks the impeachment articles will move ahead and whether House Democrats will level more charges against Trump.

Watch above, via CNN.

