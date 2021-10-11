Adam Schiff Destroys Congressional Republicans Who Pushed Big Lie: ‘Insurrectionists in Suits and Ties’

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) slammed his Republican colleagues for their “unforgivable” submissiveness to former President Donald Trump and the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

The House Intelligence Committee chairman spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Monday about Midnight in Washington: his new book where he argues that Trump led America to the brink of autocracy. The conversation partially revolved around the moments of the book where Schiff described what he saw the day Trump’s supporters overran the U.S. Capitol in their violent attempt to overturn his election defeat.

I remember first running into one of the Republicans and saying ‘How long have you been here?’ Because I didn’t recognize him. He said 72 hours, and I said ’72 hours?’ ‘Yes, I just got elected.’ All I could say was ‘It’s not always like this.’ I couldn’t imagine being a new member and facing this, but I couldn’t imagine any of us facing this. I couldn’t imagine people climbing outside the building, we started hearing the windows shattering. The police were shouting at us to get out, and some of the Republicans were telling me ‘you can’t let them see you.’

Schiff said he was “oddly touched” at first by the idea that his GOP colleagues were worried about what could’ve happened if the Capitol rioters found him. However, he said that those feelings quickly gave way to anger because “had they not been pushing out these lies about me, about the election, none of us would have to be worry about our security.”

“Frankly, in the days, after when the trauma for a lot of us became even greater, I was most angry with these insurrectionists in suits and ties,” Schiff said. “These colleagues of mine who knew it was a lie, because a lot of people attacking the Capitol believed the lie.”

Schiff concluded by insisting that Republicans know the election wasn’t rigged as Trump claims, and yet, “they just don’t have the guts to speak the truth, and to me, that’s unforgivable.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com