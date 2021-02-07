Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) shrugged off House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s suggestion that Democrats will rue the precedent set by the vote to take away Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) committee assignments.

In an interview on Sunday with NBC’s Chuck Todd, Schiff was asked to react to McCarthy denouncing the vote to sanction Greene for her years of insane conspiracy theories and repugnant public statements. McCarthy’s condemnation warned that “if the majority party gets to decide who sits on what other committees, I hope you keep that standard, because we have a long list you can work within your own.”

Todd asked Schiff if he was “worried about the precedent that has been set here,” though the congressman was quite unconcerned.

“Kevin McCarthy stands for nothing except the perpetuation of his own position,” Schiff said. “He has no values, and in my view cares about little except for hoping to be speaker one day, God forbid.”

Schiff went on by saying “members of either party” should be expelled for the conduct Greene has engaged in, listing several of her most prominent transgressions. He reiterated his lack of concern “as long as we hold the same standard,” and said lawmakers like Greene “shouldn’t, frankly, even be in Congress.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]