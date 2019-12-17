House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) mocked Rudy Giuliani in light of the news that the personal lawyer for President Donald Trump openly admitted to his role in the Marie Yovanovitch smear campaign.

During an interview with NBC’s Seth Meyers, Schiff said it was “a very difficult question” when the Late Night host asked him “do you think Trump is a worse client, or Rudy Giuliani is a worse lawyer?” The conversation gravitated around Giuliani’s admission to perpetuating the Yovanovitch smears because “I needed [her] out of the way” of his Ukraine endeavors, and Schiff answered Meyers’ question by saying “Rudy Giuliani is perhaps the worst lawyer anyone could have.”

“It was just another full-throated confession,” Schiff said. “I don’t know what kind of malpractice that is, but nonetheless…[Trump’s] lawyer continues to make the case for his own removal.”

After Schiff outlined the efforts by Trump and Giuliani to pressure Ukraine into investigating the president’s political rivals, Meyers noted that Trump’s actual removal from office is “very unlikely,” so he asked Schiff if it was worth it to proceed with impeachment. Schiff answered yes, saying Trump’s actions damaged U.S. national security, and that the president sought foreign interference in America’s domestic politics just his campaign was investigated for possible Russian collusion.

“This president believes he’s above the law, accountable to no one,” Schiff said. “That is too dangerous a situation to go unchallenged.”

Watch above, via NBC.

