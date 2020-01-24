At one point during his remarks in the Senate impeachment trial today, Congressman Adam Schiff invoked the words of the late Senator John McCain to answer the question of why Ukraine matters to U.S. foreign policy.

“One American, a war hero and statesman who is no stranger to this body, recognized the threat posed by Russia’s invasion of Crimea, Senator John McCain,” he said.

Schiff quoted remarks of McCain’s about Ukraine and Russian aggression before playing a video of the man himself:

“Putin also sees — here’s this beautiful and large and magnificent country called Ukraine. And suppose Ukraine finally, after failing in 2004, gets it right, democracy — gets rid of corruption, the economy’s really improving and it’s there on the border of Russia. So I think it makes him very nervous if there were a success in Ukraine and bringing about a free and open society and economic success, which is not the case in Russia, as you know, which is propped up by energy.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]