House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) called Attorney General William Barr a stooge for President Donald Trump in light of the news that the Justice Department is turning the Russia election-interference probe into a criminal investigation.

During an interview with ABC’s Martha Raddatz, Schiff was asked about reports that Barr has shifted the Russia probe review from an administrative investigation to a criminal inquiry. Schiff responded by insisting that the Russia investigation was “properly” carried out, and the news means “Bill Barr, on the president’s behalf, is weaponizing the Justice Department to go after the president’s enemies.”

“I served for years on a commission that would help emerging democracies and we would always inform the Parliamentarians of these democracies that when you win an election, you don’t seek to prosecute the losing side, but this is what Bill Barr is seeking to do,” Schiff said. “He is demonstrating once again that he is merely a tool of the president, the president’s hand, not the representative of the American people.”

Schiff faced further questions on why not let the investigation run its course and whether he’d be willing to accept its results.

“You can assign good people to do an illegitimate investigation,” Schiff answered. “You can assign good people to investigate the president’s political rivals. It doesn’t mean that the investigation is any less tainted. This is tainted because of the motivation which is a political one to serve the president’s political interests.”

Watch above, via ABC.

