Congressman Adam Schiff said on MSNBC Wednesday night that “Republicans of good conscience” in the Trump administration should resign and speak out, following President Donald Trump’s comments declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election.

Rachel Maddow told Schiff she doesn’t normally cover statements Trump makes, but this is different because what he’s saying now “crosses the line” and that “this is essentially the president in new territory in terms of his threat to the democracy.”

Schiff said people need to take this seriously:

“This is a moment that I would say to any Republican of good conscience working in the administration, it is time for you to resign… If you have been debating about whether you can continue to serve the country by serving this president, you can’t. It is time to resign. I would say to those who have been on the sidelines maintaining a dignified silence who have served in the administration in the past, you cannot maintain your silence any longer. You have to maintain dignified speech now. You have to speak out. Do not wait until after the election, do not wait until we have the chaos the president wants after the election when he seeks to, as he said, get rid of the ballots. Because if you do wait and knowing what is to come, you will share some of the burden and responsibility for the chaos that comes.”

He added that people need to help “preserve our democracy” in the face of Trump’s “autocratic intentions.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]