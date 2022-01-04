‘He Was More Than a Fox Host’: Adam Schiff Confirms Jan. 6 Committee Wants Sean Hannity’s Cooperation

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) confirmed Tuesday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will seek the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity.

MSNBC host Hallie Jackson was interviewing Schiff when she noted that she just received word of a report from Axios stating that the committee – on which Schiff serves – will seek Hannity’s cooperation in its investigation.

“Obviously, I would be remiss journalistically if I didn’t ask you since you’re sitting right in front of me,” she said. “Is that the expectation? Are you looking for information or for cooperation from Mr. Hannity?”

“Yes,” Schiff replied. “And I think you’ll see an announcement about that very soon. You know, we believe that he was texting with the chief-of-staff and that he has information that would be relative to our committee. He was more than a Fox host. He was also a confidant, adviser, campaigner for the former president. And I would hope that if he’s asked by the committee – as I expect he will be very soon – that he would cooperate with us.”

Jackson asked if the request for cooperation will be voluntary.

“My understanding – and you’ll get confirmation very soon – is that we are making voluntary requests that he speak with the committee.”

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Hannity, told Axios, “If true, any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press.”

In December it was reported that Hannity texted Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows as the Capitol riot played out on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Can he make a statement?” Hannity texted. “Ask people to leave the Capitol.”

Watch above via MSNBC

