Adam Schiff Tells MSNBC He Can’t Think of ‘Any Reason’ Why Biden, Trump, and Pence Would Have Classified Docs at Their Homes

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday to discuss recent shootings in his state and committee positions in Congress, but he ended up chatting about handling classified documents. The Democrat’s interview was interrupted by the breaking news that Mike Pence joined President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in whatever you call the club for politicians facing Department of Justice probes about their handling of classified materials.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Schiff declared there is a “systemic problem” with occupants of the White House and classified materials. He also called for an assessment from the intelligence community on the potential risk posed by exposed documents and a review of the procedures for when a president or vice president leave office.

Mitchell asked Schiff at one point if he ever brought classified documents home with him, and the congressman admitted he could not think of a single reason why Pence, Trump, or Biden would have classified materials at their personal residences.

“Did you take documents home?” Mitchell asked.

“No and this is what’s so astounding for all of us on the [House] Intelligence Committee, I never take classified documents to my house,” Schiff said. “I don’t know any reason why people would. I am so paranoid when I go into the skiff and out of the skiff to make sure I’ve got no electronics on the way in, none on the way out. I am very, very careful about it, and I would assume everyone else is, but clearly there’s a problem here.”

Mitchell later echoed Schiff’s point about a “systemic problem” and claimed “this is no longer a problem” exclusive to Democrats or Republicans.

