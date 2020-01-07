It isn’t clear whether John Bolton will end up testifying in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, but Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said he hasn’t ruled out compelling Bolton into giving his testimony before the House of Representatives instead.

In an interview on Tuesday with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, the House Intelligence Committee chairman was asked if he would subpoena Bolton into appearing before his chamber of Congress. This comes after the ex-national security adviser announced he’s prepared to testify if he receives a Senate subpoena.

“We haven’t taken that off the table,” Schiff answered. “I think what makes the most sense, though, is for him to testify in the Senate trial…They should hear directly from one of the key witnesses, and for senators to say, no, they would rather move to dismiss the case than hear from people who have first-hand information tells you a lot about their partiality. They’re not living up to the oath they’ve taken of being impartial jurors.”

Schiff went on to once again decry Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for “working hand-in-hand with the president to cover up the president’s misconduct.” This folded into a broader lament of the Senate GOP’s refusal to consider evidence and witnesses on the matter of Trump’s impeachment for the Ukraine scandal.

“Don’t you think, though, it is time for the articles of impeachment in any case to go to the Senate?” Mitchell asked.

Watch Schiff’s answer above, via MSNBC.

