Adam Schiff: We’re Still Going Through ‘Tremendous Volume of Documents’ Lev Parnas Provided

House Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff spoke with Wolf Blitzer this afternoon, after the House delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate, about the evidence provided to his committee by Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

Yesterday the committee released documents and text messages provided by Parnas, and more were released today, including additional text exchanges concerning the push against Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch:

In May, on the same day Parnas sent Ahearn a pic in a flak jacket, Parnas wrote: “It’s more important than ever to get a good ambassador that’s loyal to our president in there please make sure you pass on the message every ear more important than ever.” “Yes,” Ahearn replied. pic.twitter.com/CJKFuy1Ton — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) January 15, 2020

2/17/19: Toensing. "Did Rudy come through?" "Did he meet with the guy re Amb?" Parnas: "I am still waiting on that" "Meeting with big guy in 4 hours" (Later): Toensing: "Was he successful re Amb" Parnas: "this week" pic.twitter.com/mf5wyRvfHl — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) January 15, 2020

On CNN, Schiff reviewed some of the evidence they’ve received, saying they have “very graphic documentary proof” that Giuliani was acting with the president’s knowledge.

“There’s a tremendous volume of documents that Mr. Parnas has turned over to us,” he said. “We are going through them because there’s such a great volume. Many of them are in Russian and had to been translated. And fortunately, we have members of our staff that can help do that. But there is still a great many other documents to go through.”

Blitzer asked about Senator Susan Collins questioning why this is only just now coming out.

Susan Collins throws cold water on new Lev Parnas evidence. “I wonder why the House did not put that into the record and it’s only now being revealed.” Told it was just turned over, she says: “well doesn’t that suggest that the House did an incomplete job then?” @Phil_Mattingly — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 15, 2020

Schiff said, “The reason why we haven’t had documents up until now is because the president has refused to turn them over. So if Senator Collins or other senators are interested in the documents or why they haven’t been available yet, they should turn those questions to the White House and say, why are you hiding this? Why are you holding this back. Why aren’t you releasing this information?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

