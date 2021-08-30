Afghanistan Veteran Knocks People on TV ‘Talking About How We Need to Stay Just One More Day, Just One More Month, Just One More Dollar…’

A Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan criticized people on TV saying the U.S. should be staying longer.

Lucas Kunce, a Democrat running for Senate in Missouri, spoke with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Monday night hours after America’s military withdrawal from Afghanistan officially ended.

O’Donnell reflected on the speech George W. Bush gave a month after 9/11 on going into Afghanistan, and remarked, “I think when we were listening to that, whether people were in favor of it or not, it didn’t sound like this is going to be ten years, this is going to be even five years. This sounded like not exactly a surgical strike, but it sounded like it was going in there, not trying to build a nation, certainly.”

Kunce argued that the Taliban was able to take over quickly because “they learned how to do all that” in the two decades since the U.S. went in.

He went on to add this:

The real tragedy for me here — like a huge tragedy — is that I still see on TV people talking about how we need to stay just one more day, just one more month, just one more dollar, as if the 20 years, the 2500 lives, and the $2.3 trillion that then collapsed in two weeks weren’t enough. They’re the same people that, you know, their reputations are at line on this. They’re making money for it and they’re deciding that they want to keep us there because they feel like it’s the right thing to do for them. It’s a huge systematic institutional set of dishonesties that is really like just torn the American people’s psyche as they saw what happened in the two weeks.

