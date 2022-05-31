Sheriff Wants Return to ‘Old School’ Discipline After 10 Year Old Threatens School Shooting: When I Grew Up, ‘The Nun Hit You With a Ruler’

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno called for a return to “old school” discipline following the weekend arrest of a 10-year-old in Florida for threatening a school shooting via text message. The threat came in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left more than 20 dead, and the sheriff said he has a “zero tolerance policy” for any such threats going forward.

The mugshot of the 10-year-old was released and he was made to do a “perp walk” on camera in handcuffs, something Marceno said he has no regrets about.

“It’s simple for me. I’m going to do it every single time,” the sheriff told said about arresting the young boy. “It’s consistent. My message is consistent. No matter what age. If a 10-year-old, 12-year-old, 18-year-old presses the trigger, the aftermath is the same.”

The “great state of Florida,” he added, “means business” when it comes to mass shooting threats.

The sheriff called for a return to “old school” discipline multiple times in the Tuesday interview with Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy, saying parents and guardians are “afraid to discipline their kids” today.

“When I was growing up, the nun hit you with a ruler, a wooden ruler,” the sheriff said. “You understood what was right and wrong. And today what do we do? Society says if your parent disciplines you and there’s any kind of abuse, come forward so we can report your parent.”

When announcing the arrest on Twitter over the weekend, Marceno called the fifth grade student’s threat “fake,” but said “now is not the time to act like a delinquent” in the wake of the Texas tragedy. He included a link to a video showing the young boy handcuffed and being escorted to a police vehicle.

“This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” he said.

5TH GRADER ARRESTED FOR MAKING WRITTEN THREAT “Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. Full release below. https://t.co/hVxwOmUFsD pic.twitter.com/kq95Gq1DVH — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) May 28, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com