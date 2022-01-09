After Blasting Tucker Carlson for ‘Covid Nonsense’ on His Show, Jim Acosta Challenges Him to Reveal His Vaccination Status: ‘Just Tell Us’

CNN’s Jim Acosta has slammed Tucker Carlson for peddling Covid-19 misinformation many times before — the latest excoriation was focused on a recent segment touting Viagra as a Covid remedy — and on Sunday issued a challenge to the Fox News host to reveal his vaccination status.

After coming back from the commercial break, Acosta introduced his guest, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, commenting that it “unfortunately” had “become a tradition for you to come on here and clear up Tucker Carlson’s covid nonsense.”

“Here’s his latest, involving Viagra, if you can believe this,” said Acosta, cuing up a clip from Tucker Carlson Tonight on Friday, in which the Fox News host reported on a story about a woman who had reportedly taken a “massive dose of Viagra” and claimed it was responsible for her recovery.

“I think it’s pretty obvious,” said Carlson. “Is there anything it doesn’t cure?”

“I suppose some people will justify those prescriptions with just about anything,” Acosta quipped, adding that Carlson’s show “really should come with a Surgeon General’s warning for disinformation.”

“That show has propagated myth and fallacy, and the phrase that you’ve sometimes used on this show, which I won’t use, which starts with bull, repeatedly,” said Reiner, undoubtedly referring to Acosta’s past comments calling Carlson’s program a “bullsh*t factory.”

“What they have not done,” Reiner continued, “is told their audience what we know works to prevent mortality in this country, which is simply to vaccinate people.”

The doctor criticized Carlson for promoting unproven Covid treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, and now Viagra, and issued a challenge to the Fox News host to have “a legitimate expert” on his show to “discuss some of these fringe whack-job opinions that you seem to spout nightly.”

Reiner noted that Carlson would push this misinformation “in a very, very sort of cynical way,” not saying that vaccines are bad, but questioning what do we know about the vaccines. And then “magically there’s no one ever available to basically vet these comments.”

“Yeah, and there are plenty of experts available,” Acosta replied, also commenting on Carlson’s habit of “just raising questions.”

“And I guess the big question to him is, why are you killing your own viewers? Because that’s what he’s doing on almost a nightly basis with this craziness,” Acosta added.

“Right,” Reiner agreed.

Carlson was “never level with his viewership about whether he’s been vaccinated,” Acosta said, before issuing this challenge:

My sense is that he’s almost certainly been vaccinated, and I would be shocked if he wasn’t boosted. But yet he hosts this continuing parade of clowns that propagate this nonsense that, you know, that somehow vaccines are harmful or that this is somehow a liberal plot to some subjugate the masses. And what he doesn’t tell his viewers is that virtually everyone dying in the United States right now of Covid-19 is unvaccinated. And let’s just say right now a challenge to Tucker Carlson as we’re talking about this from yours truly and from Dr. Reiner: Tucker Carlson, tell the American people if you have been double vaccinated and boosted. We know the truth, we know you have been, but just tell us. Tell everybody the truth. That’s all we ask.

Reiner made similar comments last May, challenging Carlson to disclose his vaccination status.

“I have two questions for Tucker Carlson,” said Reiner at the time. “Number one, you have been vaccinated? Number two, why won’t you tell your audience whether you have been vaccinated? I am tired of his nonsense.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

