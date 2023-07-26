After Freezing Moment, McConnell Asked If He Has ‘Anybody in Mind to Replace’ Him

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) received a tough question from a Capitol Hill reporter on Wednesday in the aftermath of the Kentucky Republican freezing during a press conference.

C-SPAN shared the moment on Twitter and wrote, “McConnell appears to have a health issue while speaking during a press conference in the U.S. Capitol. About 12 minutes later, the Minority Leader returned to the press conference and, when asked about what happened, said, ‘I’m fine.’”

Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have a health issue while speaking during a press conference in the U.S. Capitol. About 12 minutes later, the Minority Leader returned to the press conference and, when asked about what happened, said, "I'm fine." pic.twitter.com/EU7zDzGT0m — CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023

CNN’s Manu Raju asked McConnell how was feeling after he returned to the presser and mentioned his recent hospitalization due to a concussion sustained as a result of a fall. McConnell said he was “fine” and quickly moved on. Raju later reported he heard from a McConnell aide the minority leader was “lightheaded” when the episode happened.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared unable to speak halfway through a press conference. He was led away from the press conference and towards his office by fellow GOP Sen. John Barrasso. A short time later, McConnell returned and told CNN's Manu Raju he was "fine." pic.twitter.com/6hdE9nKKoP — CNN (@CNN) July 26, 2023

As the presser came to an end, another reporter asked McConnell, “Do you have anybody in mind to replace you when you are no longer the conference leader?”

Reporter: Do you anybody in mind to replace you? McConnell: *laughs* pic.twitter.com/bZx9ugG3IT — Acyn (@Acyn) July 26, 2023

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) could be seen behind McConnell shaking her head as she and others laughed at the question and McConnell walked away from the mic.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

