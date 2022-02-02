After Stroke, Democratic Sen. Luján Not Expected to Return to 50-50 Senate for Four to Six Weeks

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) is expected to return to Washington, D.C. after suffering a stroke in four to six weeks, NBC News’ Garrett Haake reported on Wednesday, citing two senior aides to the senator.

Luján, 49, had a stroke last week and is expected to make a full recovery. The freshman senator checked himself into a hospital on Thursday after experiencing dizziness and fatigue. He underwent surgery.

The senator’s diagnosis is yet another sobering reminder of Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the 50-50 Senate, which they have by virtue of the fact that the vice president, who casts tie-breaking votes when needed, is a Democrat. Most crucially at the moment, the Senate is waiting to take up President Joe Biden’s upcoming nomination to the Supreme Court to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell appeared on MSNBC and summed up the state of play for Senate Democrats.

“So with him being out, they do not have the majority,” she said. “They can’t pass legislation along partisan lines and–especially with the Supreme Court nominee coming up. So, a four to six-week timetable is incredibly fast. It’s also a sign that he is able to recover. He will be able to function in his current position.”

During the pandemic, the House of Representatives has allowed members to vote by proxy. The Senate, however, has not implemented such a provision, and so senators must be physically present in the chamber to vote. Until Luján returns, Republicans can essentially kill any action Democrats bring to the floor.

