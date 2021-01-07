President Donald Trump stirred up his supporters for months with baseless claims of a stolen election that did not hold water in any of the states he attacked. On Wednesday, he continued those lies at a march with tons of his supporters before a mob of them stormed the Capitol and violently clashed with police.

So on Fox News Thursday, Ken Starr criticized the irresponsible rhetoric of… Joe Biden.

No, seriously.

Biden condemned the “riotous mob” in his speech Thursday and said of course everyone could see this coming because of Trump’s “contempt for our democracy” and the Constitution.

He brought up Trump’s continued attacks on the press as “the enemy of the people,” on U.S. intelligence agencies, the judiciary, the Department of Justice, and more.

Starr started the segment with Bill Hemmer by downplaying the talk of impeachment or the 25th Amendment as “political rhetoric that’s just adding further heat, no illumination.”

“Shame on those who are invoking both of them,” Starr said.

Hemmer then moved on to Biden and actually asked, “Why is he coming out attacking the president at this moment?”

Not only have denunciations of the president over what happened yesterday been a bipartisan affair, but Biden’s rhetoric was more restrained than even some Republicans.

Starr said that Biden is the one engaging in irresponsible rhetoric:

“I was surprised and, to be honest, I was disappointed. Those of us who try to study history and the history of this wonderful country, this sweet land of liberty, know that there are times for leaders to rise up and to appeal to those higher angels of our being. Vice President Biden didn’t do that. In fact, to the contrary. He was adding fuel to the fire, including stoking some old embers… including Russian interference.”

If only there were another prominent American political figure who needed to rise up and appeal to our higher angels instead of adding fuel to the fire…

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]