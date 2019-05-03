Rachel Maddow tonight asked if Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton are enjoying their jobs right now, following what President Donald Trump said today about Venezuela.

Pompeo and Bolton have been the top officials calling out Russia for its role in propping up Nicolas Maduro. After his call with Vladimir Putin today, Trump said Putin is “not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela other than he’d like to see something positive happen in Venezuela, and I feel the same way.”

Maddow brought that up today before asking, “Hey, John Bolton, hey, Mike Pompeo, are you guys enjoying your jobs right now?”

She elaborated with respect to Bolton in particular, asking, “How do you come to work anymore if you’re John Bolton? Right, regardless of what you thought about John Bolton before this, his whole career and his track record, I mean, just think of John Bolton as a human being. This is what John Bolton, human being, thought his job was this week.”

She showed a clip of Bolton criticizing Russia’s involvement in Venezuela.

“You thought that was your job,” Maddow said. “But it turns out not at all, not after Vladimir Putin gets done with President Trump today.”

