Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice will launch a civil investigation into the practices of the Minneapolis Police Department in the aftermath of the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

Garland led his announcement on Wednesday by offering his sympathies to George Floyd’s family after Chauvin was found guilty of murder. Garland noted, however, that “yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis.”

Today I’m announcing that the Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing. This effort will be staffed by experienced attorneys and other personnel from the Justice Department Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota. The new civil investigation is separate from, and independent of, the federal criminal investigation into the death of George Floyd that the Justice Department has previously announced.

Garland went on to explain that the investigation will focus on whether the Minneapolis PD engages in “excessive force” during protests, discriminatory conduct, and unlawful treatment of people with behavioral health disabilities. It will also review elements of the police department’s policies in order to assess whether new mechanisms are needed for proper training, supervision, and public accountability.

“If the Justice Department concludes that there’s reasonable cause to believe there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing, we will issue a public report of our conclusions” said Garland. “Most of our nation’s law enforcement officers do their difficult jobs honorably and lawfully. I strongly believe that good officers do not want to work in systems that allow bad practices…I know that justice is sometimes slow, sometimes elusive and sometimes never comes. The Department of Justice will be unwavering in its pursuit of equal justice under law.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]