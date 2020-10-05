Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt asked Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the dangers of working closely with President Donald Trump while he remains in the hospital infected with the coronavirus.

Meadows was asked on Fox & Friends Monday to describe how he has interacted with Trump over the last few days and what kind of safety measures have been installed within the Walter Reed presidential suite. As Meadows described the types of PPE he and others have worn in the room with Trump, he said “it’s not that you’re actually going in in a hazmat suit, those would be more for medical professionals that are there working very, very closely with him.”

“I’m in a suit, I go in with a mask and we have eye protection as well, but we are close to him, we continue to engage in his room in the working environment as well,” he went on.

Earhardt jumped in at that point and asked “How do you explain that to your family? I’m sure they are worried. Is it just something that you sacrificed just like the Secret Service agents that have agreed to take this position to protect the commander in chief?”

“My family does get worried,” Meadows answered, “I’m not having bullets shot at me, and yes, I may have put myself at risk just because of this virus, but just like the president talked about, he’s going to defeat this virus and I am not having to put myself in harm’s way with bullets and really just the enemy coming after me each and every day. This is an enemy that we will defeat, and we will do that together, but those are the risks that are associated with this job.”

It’s unclear if this is what Earhardt was alluding to, but Trump was widely criticized for taking a drive outside of Walter Reed to greet supporters on Sunday, because of the chance he exposed Covid-19 to the Secret Service agents who drove him around.

Watch above, via Fox News.

