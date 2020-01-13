Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt expressed glee that White House press briefings and all the pesky “grandstanding” they entail are a thing of the past.

Eardhart and her Fox & Friends colleagues spoke to Molly Hemmingway on Monday about White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and her rejection of an open letter asking her to restore formal press briefings. After Hemmingway bashed White House reporters who “ruined [briefings] for a lot of people” because they “grandstand,” Earhardt remarked on how long it has been since public White House briefings were a regular occurrence.

“Gosh, it’s almost been one year since we’ve had a press briefing. It’s been kind of nice not to see all that grandstanding because when you want to hear from the boss, he just walks up to the cameras and starts talking.”

After Hemmingway continued to bash journalists for their behavior and their “clearly false” reporting, Brian Kilmeade jumped in and said, “I just know personally the president felt really bad for Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders because of the hostility.”

“He sat there and would watch it and he would agonize over it and said ‘why don’t I just do this myself?’ and that’s really what’s happened,” Kilmeade concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]