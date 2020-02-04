Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt claimed Tuesday that President Donald Trump “doesn’t lose his temper” with reporters, a dubious assertion given Trump’s infamous animosity towards the press.

On Tuesday, Earhardt and her colleagues discussed the angry moment former Vice President Joe Biden had when NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asked him question about Ukraine and his son, Hunter Biden. That prompted Earhardt to compare Biden and Trump’s attitudes toward the media:

Donald Trump says some things and he will go after a reporter. But I have also noticed he doesn’t have that same reaction where Joe Biden gets mad, gets angry and says ‘don’t vote for me then.’ I feel like our president, people can ask him tough questions, but he still answers it and he doesn’t lose his temper.

Apparently Earhardt missed Trump’s countless, furious attacks the media. Fox News has even been the target of Trump’s rage: he brutally and repeatedly attacked Megyn Kelly for asking questions he didn’t like, and continues to attack at John Roberts, Chris Wallace and the rest of the news division. He once retweeted a post calling Ed Henry a “lying shithead.”

There’s also his clashes with reporters at press conferences, like when called the media “corrupt,” went of on a reporter for asking “stupid questions,” told another to get out of the Oval Office. At rallies, he has egged on chants of “CNN sucks” and once mocked a disabled reporter. He has called the media “fake news” every other day of his presidency when faced with critical reporting.

Fox & Friends, it should be noted, has largely avoided his rage.

Watch above, via Fox News.

