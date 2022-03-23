Ainsley Earhardt Praises Ted Cruz for Going After KBJ on Critical Race Theory: ‘I Don’t Want My Daughter to Learn’ That

Fox & Friends seemed delighted by Senator Ted Cruz’s questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s belief and/or support of Critical Race Theory during Tuesday’s Senate confirmation hearing.

Critical Race Theory is, of course, the controversial graduate-level curriculum to explore the very complicated influence that past racial discrimination has in current opportunity and equity for people of color. It has also quite effectively been used as shorthand by conservatives to criticize local school boards that have leaned heavily into a curriculum focused on racial equity, often at the displeasure of many parents. Or to rename the famed Public Enemy, there is a real “Fear of a Woke Planet.”

So it is in this context that Senator Cruz presented books that are taught to students at Georgetown Country Day school, where Judge Jackson sits as a board member. Judge Jackson was unaware of these books and demurred on the line of questioning saying that as a board member, she had no input on what was being taught at the school, an idea that was mocked by the hosts of Fox & Friends.

In a string of comments about Judge Jackson’s “non-answers,” Brian Kilmeade pivoted, saying “and then when she comes to CRT. She is sitting on a board of a school that actually has CRT in the curriculum when she says it’s part of college study.”

“She says the board doesn’t know if she is teaching CRT in the classrooms,” Ainsley Earhardt added. “I have so many friends on school boards in school districts and they know what’s taught.”

Earhardt may be unfamiliar with the role that Boards of Trustees play in independent schools and how they are very different than school boards in public school districts. Trustees at private schools almost entirely focus on governance and direction, like a five-year strategic plan, and leave operational issues, like curriculum, to the Heads of schools and their staff. (I know this from experience as I served on the Board of Trustees for six glorious years at Brooklyn Heights Montessori School – go Mustangs!)

“Ted Cruz brought out books,” Earhardt continued, explaining the books about racial awareness that appear to be taught at Georgetown Day School. “This is what they are teaching in second grade or third or fifth grade. It’s information I don’t want my daughter to learn.”

Information she doesn’t want her daughter to learn.

That comment is so illustrative of our currently divided political media ecosphere. The vast majority of Fox & Friends viewers will hear that and immediately think “damn right!” After all, who wants their children to be taught that they are racist? No one! By the way, “teaching your kid that he or she is racist” is really at the root of the conservative’s concern with CRT.

On the other hand, progressives will hear Earhardt say she doesn’t want her daughter to learn about CRT and see that as evidence of willful ignorance. A pretense that the racial inequity that this nation was founded on is no big deal and we should just simply pretend that there has forever been a level playing field.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com