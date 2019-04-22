Ainsley Earhardt: The Press Says Sarah Sanders Shouldn’t Just Lose Her Job, She Should ‘Lose Her Head’

Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt took April Ryan drastically out of context on Monday by suggesting the White House reporter literally wants White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be decapitated.

Here’s what the Fox & Friends host said without any context in the middle of an interview with Kellyanne Conway.

“The press is now going after Sarah Huckabee Sanders, saying that not only should she lose her job but lose her head.”

Let’s break this all down.

Several days ago, Ryan joined with those in the political press who said Sanders should resign her post now that Robert Mueller‘s report has proven that she lied to the media. The remarks drew outrage from Trumpworld, however, because Ryan made this call by saying “when there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off. It’s Fire-Me Thursday or Fire-Me Good Friday. She needs to go.”

While it’s obvious in full context that Ryan was using a figure of speech, Sanders’ father and Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee went after Ryan over the weekend by accusing her of inciting violence against her daughter. Before Earhardt’s interview with Conway, Fox & Friends spoke to Sanders on the matter, and they didn’t push back when the White House press secretary claimed Ryan was full-on calling for her execution.

Watch above, via Fox News.

