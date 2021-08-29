Al Roker Has a Message for ‘Young Punks’ Tweeting About His Hurricane Coverage: ‘I Will Drop Them Like a Bag of Dirt!’

One of the most iconic news weathermen had a message for “young punks” tweeting about his hurricane coverage on Sunday.

Al Roker has been live in Louisiana covering Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday morning.

Roker spoke Sunday with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, who brought up some earlier video of him reporting with waves hitting all around him. There were a number of tweets from people concerned for his safety and asking why he’s still out there with a dangerous storm approaching.

To all of those comments, this is what Roker had to say:

Folks on Twitter have been — well, first of all, why is NBC putting him out there? I volunteered to come out here. This is what I do. I’ve done this for 40 years, our crews, and we all make sure we’re safe, we’re not going to to something that’s going to put themselves at harm’s way.

And then, just to really hammer the point home:

“Well, he’s too old to be doing this.” Well, hey, guess what? Screw you!

Capehart burst out laughing as Roker continued his message to “these young punks.”

“I will come after them. I will drop them like a bag of dirt!”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com