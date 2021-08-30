Al Roker on Hurricane Ida Devastation: ‘We Are Looking at the Results of Climate Change’

Al Roker took a moment during his Hurricane Ida coverage Monday to say “we are looking at the results of climate change.”

Roker has been in Louisiana for the past few days covering the hurricane. A million people are without power and at least one person has died.

Andrea Mitchell asked Roker how he would compare Ida to the devastation sixteen years ago when Hurricane Katrina hit. He compared the two serious storms and the damage they did to the region, saying for many residents “this is far worse than Katrina.”

As he wrapped up his report, Roker went out of his way to share a message about climate change:

I just want to say we are looking at the results of climate change. Those gulf waters were about 3 to 5 degrees above average, 88 to 90 degrees, and that is purely climate change and that’s what created this monster storm. We saw this rapid intensification happen. I mean, this thing — rapid intensification is 35 miles per hour in 24 hours. This thing increased by over 60 miles per hour in less than 24 hours. And that, again, the result of climate change, Andrea.

On Sunday many viewers were concerned about Roker’s safety during a report where waves crashed around him. On MSNBC the veteran meteorologist explained “I volunteered to come out here” and said of the reactions, “‘Well, he’s too old to be doing this.’ Well, hey, guess what? Screw you!”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

