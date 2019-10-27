MSNBC host The Rev. Al Sharpton asked 2020 candidate Julián Castro why President Donald Trump has an “obsession” with former President Barack Obama, arguing he was undercutting a victory for himself.

“On a day that all of us should celebrate,” Sharpton said. “He finds a way — he being President Trump — to do things like not giving the Kurds the right credit and dealing with this policy that could lead to them being at the mercy of President Erdogan of Turkey. And of course his whole not informing the Gang of 8.”

“What is this obsession with President Obama?” Sharpton asked Castro on PoliticsNation Sunday. “What is this hang-up he has with Barack Obama?”

Sharpton appeared to be gesturing to Trump’s claim that the raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was more important than the raid that led to the death of Osama bin Laden.

“Al-Baghdadi everybody hears about, because he’s built this monster for a long time,” Trump said earlier Sunday. “But nobody ever heard of Osama bin Laden until really the World Trade Center.” Trump went on to incorrectly state he predicted that Osama bin Laden would carry out a terrorist attack.

“You have a president in Trump that just recognizes, I think in his heart of hearts as much as he probably doesn’t want to admit it, that Barack Obama was smarter, was more beloved, more effective, a better president than Donald Trump will ever be,” Castro said. “That gets his goat every single day.”

“The thing about Trump is that he always wants to make it about him. It’s not about you and your family. It’s not about the American people … it’s about him,” Castro continued.

