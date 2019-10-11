Reverend Al Sharpton delivered a stark warning to the Biden campaign during a Friday morning appearance on Morning Joe, essentially saying that former Vice President Joe Biden risks losing critical support among black voters if Senator Elizabeth Warren does particularly well in early primary states Iowa and New Hampshire.

Co-host Joe Scarborough opened by citing a recent Fox News poll that showed Joe Bidens up three points, ahead of the field. He then noted how well Biden doing in South Carolina before throwing to Rev. Sharpton.

Sharpton noted that “a lot of Biden support in South Carolina is African-American voters,” adding “a lot of that is based on he was Barack Obama’s vice president.”

He then noted that “if there is an upset in Iowa, even a close vote and New Hampshire, and it appears that Elizabeth Warren is the one that can beat Donald Trump, a lot of that vote will switch because a lot of the end of the pro Biden vote or the pro any of the Democrats votes are based on anti-Trump.”

