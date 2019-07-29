MSNBC’s Al Sharpton shot back at Donald Trump on Monday after the president bashed the reverend amid his racially-charged attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and his congressional district.

Shortly after Sharpton announced on social media that he was heading to Cummings’ community in Baltimore, Trump decided to get on Twitter and wail on him as “a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score.” In response, Sharpton phoned into Morning Joe with his takeaway that “[Trump’s] going to attack the most visible black person that comes across his desk and he thinks can set a tone. I’m not going to bite the bait.”

Sharpton went on by referring to another photo fresh off his social media accounts where Trump cozied up to him and other civil rights figures at a National Action Network convention:

Sharpton continued by dismissing Trump’s “con man” insult, saying he came to the convention “because he was trying to have it both ways which he’s trying to do now.”

“We need to stand up and deal with the fact that this president’s policies hurt people all over this country and despite people like Elijah Cummings have delivered for their district and could deliver if they were empowered that we need not get into the sideshow of a man that one minute calls you names and next minute stands up and smiling with you at your convention. He’ll do anything – including his own supporters – if it’s to his advantage. I’m not going to fall prey to that. I’m not going to bite that bait.”

The conversation continued with Sharpton and Joe Scarborough remarking on how Trump used to hold a friendlier attitude to the former dispute being protested for his racial controversies before entering politics. Sharpton also described a moment in 2016 where Trump said he wanted to meet with him, but the rendezvous fell through when the president wouldn’t let Sharpton bring other civil rights figures along with him.

“Why would you want as president elect of the United States to meet with a troublemaker and a conman? Other than you are knowing better than that. That’s who he is.”

Sharpton concluded by saying that Trump is “peddling racism and dividing this country” and that Republicans who support him into the 2020 election are “co-signers and co-conspirators and accomplices to the moral decay that this president is putting forward.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com