Alan Dershowitz Recalls Having to Explain to Trump That American Jewish Voters Care About Issues Beyond Just Israel

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz said former President Donald Trump used to ask him “virtually every time he saw me” why Jewish voters found him largely unappealing despite implementing very pro-Israel policies.

On Sunday, Trump fired off a post on his social media platform Truth Social, declaring, “No President has done more for Israel than I have.”

He praised evangelical Christians for being “far more appreciative” of his policies than Jews have been. “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!” he concluded.

The post unsurprisingly generated outrage, given that a former and perhaps future U.S. president had told Jewish people to “get their act together” by supporting him.

Appearing on Monday’s Chris Salcedo Show on Newsmax, the eponymous host asked Dershowitz for his reaction.

“Democrats are going after President Trump for his recent call for all American Jews to show more appreciation for Israel,” said Chris Salcedo, misstating Trump’s words, which actually called on U.S. Jews to show more appreciation for him rather than Israel. “Is this a sign that Democrats are desperate to push narrative over news and trying to say that somehow President Trump is anti-Semitic?”

Dershowitz praised Trump for his policies toward Israel before recalling how the former president frequently asked him why he’s not more popular among American Jews.

“What he said in that tweet [sic] he told me a dozen times, Dershowitz said. “Virtually every time he saw me, he would say to me, ‘Alan, how come the Jews don’t show their admiration for me by voting for me?’ And I would have to explain, ‘Look, Jews don’t vote only on Israel. They vote on abortion. They vote on gay rights. They vote on the climate. They don’t run a range of issues that they prefer Democrats over Republicans.’ So don’t take it personally.”

