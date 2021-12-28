‘Alarming’: MSNBC Airs Shockingly Real Deepfake of Tom Cruise Leaping Desks in Newsroom

MSNBC aired a shockingly real deepfake of Tom Cruise leaping desks in NBC News’ Los Angeles bureau on Tuesday/

The guy who jumped over those desks was not the same guy that jumped on Oprah Winfrey’s couch in 2005.

“It is an alarming technology trend that could be a serious threat,” said Yasmin Vossoughian, who was filling in for anchor José Díaz-Balart. “We are talking about deepfakes, those digitally daily manipulated videos that are so hard to believe are not real.”

Jacob Soboroff got the first exclusive interview with Miles Fisher, the actor behind viral deepfakes of Cruise. Just before Soboroff’s report aired, Soboroff said that deepfake is “a technology that some worry that in the wrong hands it could have disastrous consequences.”

Following TikTok videos from the “DeepTomCruise” account doing fun activities such as playing the guitar.

“But believe it or not, that most definitely is not Tom Cruise,” said Soboroff. “Nor is this with me in our LA bureau.

“This is serious breaking news but a little behind the scenes. A little flavor,” said Fisher on what appears to be selfie video footage with Soboroff. “I’m with one of the legitimate correspondents on Earth.”

“Now if you’re interviewing me, Jacob,” said Fisher before suddenly saying “Hold on just a sec, there’s a big fire.” This followed Fisher jumping over desks before saying “We’re safe.”

“You are,” said Soboroff in what sounded like a mocking tone of voice.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com