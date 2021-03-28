Alaska GOP Senator Says He’s Going to Support Murkowski After Trump, State GOP Say They’ll Back Primary Challenge

Senator Dan Sullivan pushed back on attacks from former President Donald Trump as he pledged to support his fellow Alaska Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski, if she runs for re-election.

ABC’s Jon Karl interviewed Sullivan on Sunday, where he asked if the senator agrees with Trump that his supporters who partook in the storming of the U.S. Capitol are being “persecuted” by the Justice Department.

“I don’t agree with that,” Sullivan said. “The people who committed violence, and I condemned that violence from the minute it started happening, should be fully prosecuted. I think the vast majority of Americans fully agree with that, no doubt about it. I’ve condemned it.”

Karl turned the conversation towards Trump and the Alaska Republican Party promising to work against Murkowski if she runs for office again.

While Sullivan voted against impeaching Trump for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, Murkowski was one of the 7 Republican senators to break ranks with their party by voting to convict the former president. When asked about Trump’s team-up with the Alaska GOP against Murkowski, Sullivan spoke about how he and Murkowski politically supported each other in the past, and he intends to do so again.

“We don’t agree on everything, but we make a good team for Alaska,” he said. “If Senator Murkowski runs again, I’m going to support her.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]