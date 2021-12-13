Alex Jones Asks If Biden Caused Midwest Tornadoes With ‘Weather Weapons’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the American Midwest recovers from the storms that devastated Kentucky and 5 other states over the weekend, Alex Jones fired up the conspiracy theory engine by coming up with a rationale for how it’s all President Joe Biden’s fault.

The InfoWars chief, who was lionized by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson recently, devoted a segment of his show to his claim the U.S. developed “weather weapons” back in the 1950s, and their existence was supposedly confirmed by former CIA director John Brennan. The segment, which was first flagged by the progressive watchdog group Media Matters, also showed Jones claiming that Brennan was involved in weather modification that will supposedly suck carbon dioxide out of the air.

So, they just think you’re stupid and they don’t want you knowing they are doing all of this, and they’ve got carbon systems they are putting in, that big, huge geoengineering systems, terraforming systems that are sucking carbon dioxide out of the air when it’s a trace gas that we need, and was hundreds of times higher millions of years ago than it is now. That’s why plants and animals were so much bigger and healthier. But we’ve adapted to live in less air. This is insane, ladies and gentlemen.

From there, Jones ran a clip of Brennan from 2016 when he spoke to the Council on Foreign Relations about the national security risks of geo-engineering, his cost-benefit analysis, and his assessment of its viability as a solution to climate change. Since Brennan spoke about how the technology involved has the potential to alter weather patterns, Jones determined that “the question is did Biden this year order the power turned off in Texas?”

“They did officially; they wouldn’t let them up the power,” he continued. “Now, we know that. So the question is did they use weather weapons to cause the tornadoes? That’s a legitimate question to ask.”

Watch above, via The Alex Jones Show.

