Alexandra Pelosi Blames ‘Traumatizing’ Attack on Her Father on ‘Stuff That Unwell People Get From Social Media’

Alexandra Pelosi, whose mother is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), blamed social media for being behind the attack on her father, Paul Pelosi.

On Thursday’s The View, co-host Sara Haines mentioned that the suspect behind the October attack, David DePape, wanted to also go after actor Tom Hanks, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), and Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

“How do you think we got here? What is going on?” asked Haines.

“It’s all social media,” replied Pelosi. “I know that I’ll get in a lot of trouble for saying that I think social media is destroying the fabric of this country.”

“But the thing is — what happened to my father was tragic, and it’s just terrible, and for us, it’s traumatizing still to this day. Many people in my family can’t sleep through the night still,” she added. “But the worst part about it is, if you saw yesterday in the court, they played the confession. And he mentioned — the defendant mentioned the president’s name, by name. So this is stuff that unwell people get from social media.”

This week, Pelosi’s documentary about her mother, Pelosi in the House, was released on HBO.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com