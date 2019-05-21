Moments after former White House counsel Don McGahn failed to appear for scheduled testimony, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that House Democrats “have to move forward” on impeaching Donald Trump.

CNN’s Manu Raju caught up with AOC shortly after McCgahn defied a subpoena — at Trump’s behest — by failing to appear before the House Judiciary Committee. Raju asked Ocasio-Cortez about impeachment, and while the congresswoman spoke deferentially about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, she said it was time for Democrats to get cracking.

“You know, I trust the Speaker is taking a measured approach to ensure that we’re moving everyone forward and, you know, being a Speaker is hard, holding this party together is a difficult task,” AOC said, and added “but I personally think so. I think we have to move forward.”

Ocasio-Cortez is not alone. On Monday night, House Judiciary Committee member Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) said that ” if Don McGahn doesn’t testify, it is time to open an impeachment inquiry.”

