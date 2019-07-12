Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared to be going for a dramatic visual on Friday when she requested a swearing-in when she appeared before the House Oversight Committee to give testimony about what she saw in her recent visit to migrant detainment facilities.

As Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) recognized Ocasio-Cortez during a hearing on border security and the living conditions for migrants in detention centers, the congresswoman asked to be sworn in.

“We usually don’t require a swearing in, but you want to be sworn in?” Cummings asked.

Ocasio-Cortez answered yes, and the ceremony proceeded accordingly.

Throughout her testimony, Ocasio-Cortez stood by her claims that she saw various abuses of migrants and inadequate living arrangements while visiting a detention center near El Paso, TX.

“When these women tell me they were put into a cell and their sink was not working – and we tested the sink ourselves and the sink was not working – and they were told to drink out of the toilet bowl, I believe them,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “What’s worse, Mr. Chairman, was the fact that there were American flags hanging all over these facilities. That children were being separated from their parents in front of the American flag, that women were being called these names under an American flag. We cannot allow for this.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

