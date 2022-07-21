Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Out Trump Officials Who Didn’t Resign Over Jan. 6

Former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin called out former Trump administration staffers who didn’t resign over the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Appearing on CNN, where she is a contributor, ahead of Thursday evening’s hearing of the House committee investigating Jan. 6, Griffin recalled reaching out to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as the attack was underway and calling on him to go to the cameras stationed outside the West Wing and condemn the attack.

“I reached out to the chief of staff Mark Meadows by phone, by text message, saying even if the president won’t say something, you should go out to the sticks, meaning the cameras at the White House and condemn it yourself,” said Griffin.

“There is no question that most people in the West Wing knew that this was horrifying and he needed to do something. What I still take issue with to this day is why weren’t there more people like [First Lady Chief of Staff and Press Secretary] Stephanie [Grisham] and [deputy press secretary] Sarah [Matthews] who resigned that day,” she added. “Anyone with a Twitter following and access to a camera themselves should have gone out in those three hours when Donald Trump wouldn’t condemn it.”

Watch above, via CNN.

