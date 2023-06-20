Alyssa Farah Griffin Fires Back at Trump for Suggesting She Turned On Him For Money: He’s ‘Not a Fixable Individual’

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin fired back at Donald Trump‘s assertions that she turned on him for money, saying the former president has a pattern of calling his officials disloyal when they criticize him, and reiterating her claim that “he’s unfit for office.”

Trump mentioned Farah Griffin, his former director of strategic communications, during a sit-down with Fox News’ Bret Baier Monday night.

Trump said “something happens” to make his former officials turn on him after they leave, because, “When people leave, they can like me very much.” He continued:

I had this woman named Alyssa Farah. She said the greatest things long after she left: “He’s the greatest president we’ve ever had. He was unbelievable. Unbelievable.” Then, The View offered her a contract, but obviously only if she changed her views. And all of a sudden, she can say negative things. Money gets offered to people and some people change.

“He does this with former officials, is he frames us as disloyal when we end up criticizing him,” Farah Griffin said on Tuesday’s The View. “I did swear an oath when I went into public service, and the only oath I’ve ever sworn was to protect and defend the Constitution, not to any politician, and no one else who served in that administration should have sworn an oath to a politician.”

Trump also targeted a litany of his former officials during his interview, including John Bolton, Bill Barr, Rex Tillerson and James Mattis.

“I’ve worked with many of those people and many of us have spoken out against him,” Farah Griffin said. “And I say…believe those of us who were in — I was in more Oval Office meetings with him than I can count. I briefed him in his cabin on Air Force One, I’ve been on Marine One with him — I know him. I’m telling you he’s unfit for office, all those other officials are. You should believe us because we saw it.”

Farah Griffin said she had an “aha!” moment about Trump during the George Floyd protests in 2020.

“I was trying to get him to walk back a statement he made about saying, ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts.'” Griffin said of her former boss. “I was like, surely that’s not what you mean. No one thinks we should be shooting people in the public square. And he essentially said, no, that’s what I mean. We’re not walking it back. That was a moment where I was like, oh, this is not a fixable individual.”

