Alyssa Farah Griffin Snipes at Ana Navarro for Interrupting Her in Tense Exchange on ‘The View’: I Can’t ‘Get a Word In Without You Attacking Me’

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin sniped at co-host Ana Navarro on Monday for interrupting her in what was a tense exchange on the popular daytime talk show.

During a discussion about whether “toxic femininity” is hurting women, Griffin said:

I think it is real though. We’ve come a long way in kind of critiquing some of the male practices that are not helpful and that needed to be called out. And I think that women have made a ton of progress, but we can also be each other’s worst enemies. It’s still the case, and I hate to say it. Some of the worst bosses I’ve had have been women, and sometimes colleagues in the workplace who are women. And I always think of the Madeleine Albright quote…

“That’s what happens when you work with Kellyanne Conway,” interjected Navarro — referring to the Senior Counselor to the President during the Trump administration, where Griffin served in numerous roles including as White House Communications Director.

Griffin fired back at Navarro — arguing that her co-host’s interruption proved the very point she was trying to make.

“I mean, well, I really can’t get a word in without you attacking me so I wouldn’t say this is a totally different — this isn’t like a totally different environment of women supporting each other,” she said. “But Madeleine Albright always said ‘there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help and support other women. That’s something I try to live by. I think that we have a duty to kind of give that back especially for the women who come after us.”

The quote – “There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other” – from the late Albright, who was the first female Secretary of State, serving under former President Bill Clinton, came during a rally in 2016 for then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in which Albright ostracized women who won’t vote for Clinton. She later clarified her remark.

