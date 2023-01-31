Alyssa Farah Griffin Tells Republicans To Stand Up To Trump Like Her, Joy Behar Asks: ‘You Got a Gig Out Of It. What Do They Get?’

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin got a reminder that her criticism of former boss Donald Trump worked out fairly well for her after she recommended more political allies to the former president do the same.

On Tuesday’s edition of The View, the hosts discussed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) recent declaration that he remains supportive of Trump and his 2024 presidential campaign. Co-host Sunny Hostin was convinced Trump had “dirt” on Graham and pushed Griffin — who briefly worked in the Trump White House — for details.

“I don’t know what he has on him, but it was like a running joke among the people closest to Donald Trump and quite frankly Donald Trump himself that he could do anything and Lindsey Graham would be by his side,” Griffin said.

Co-host Joe Behar later offered a psychoanalysis of Graham, labeling him a “weakling” and a “masochist” for remaining loyal to Trump, along with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Behar said:

“Lindsey Graham, by the way, to psychoanalyze him, he’s a weakling, okay? Trump read out Lindsey Graham’s phone number one time and told his people to harass him and he still grovelled. It’s gotten to the point where he and Ted Cruz — who he said father helped kill Kennedy and that his wife was ugly — he grovelled. These are masochistic people in the Congress. They are masochists.”

Griffin said Graham and others should simply take the hits that Trump throws their way when they turn on him, like she did.

“They’re so afraid. I broke away from Donald Trump. He’s called me nasty names. Just do it. Show a shred of political courage,” she said.

“They don’t all have spots on The View now so you got a gig out of it,” Behar joked. “What are they going to get out of it?”

Griffin joined in on laughter from the audience and responded, “Yeah, they don’t get to hang out with Joy Behar every day.”

Watch above via ABC.

