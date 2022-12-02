Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns Holocaust ‘Could Happen Again’ if ‘Morons’ Kanye West, Alex Jones ‘Have Platforms’

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin warned that the Holocaust “could happen again” if rapper Kanye West, white supremacist Nick Fuentes and far-right conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones have platforms.

West and Fuentes, a Holocaust denier who dined with West and former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week, appeared on InfoWars with Jones on Thursday in what was a show of anti-Semitism and West expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler.

During Friday’s The View, Griffin warned that history could repeat itself and that people need to be outspoken so that there is not another annihilation of the Jews:

I watched clips of the livestream and I hate that these people even have a platform. And I kept thinking to myself, I hope I never have to hear the names, Kanye West, Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes again. But the problem is this: Kanye West has 32 million Twitter followers. There are only 14 million Jews in the world. To put a finer point on it, 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust and there’s only 7 million Jews in the U.S. We have to denounce this, we have to speak out because that kind of horror could happen again if these morons have platforms. And by the way, I was just shocked by the fact that I think this is the first time in Alex Jones’ life that he wasn’t the craziest, most offensive person in the room because even at moments he looked kind of shocked by what Kanye was saying.

Griffin reminded us that the rallying cry of “Never Again” is ongoing in that, G-d forbid, the Jews should have to face another annihilation. Indeed anti-Semitism is what led to the Holocaust and, G-d forbid, it could very well be the catalyst to another one. Even with West’s Twitter account being suspended (again).

