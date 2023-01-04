Alyssa Farrah Griffin Says Kevin McCarthy Only Has Himself to Blame: ‘A Uniquely Bad Historical Figure’

CNN analyst and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin said on Wednesday that Kevin McCarthy has only himself to blame for not getting the House Speaker’s gavel.

After four rounds of voting, McCarthy has failed to get the necessary 218 votes to lead the House. This failure was expected. McCarthy could not afford to lose more than four Republicans as the GOP has 222 seats in the lower congressional chamber. Three ballots were taken on Tuesday, the first day of the 118th Congress.

“Can I just say, though, this is not John Boehner’s House or Paul Ryan’s House. Kevin McCarthy carved himself out as a uniquely bad historical figure in the way he handled Jan. 6 and in no way tried to be someone who worked across the aisle or get things done with Democrats,” said Griffin. “I’m sorry, I don’t think there’s any moral high ground for those in the only Kevin camp. They’re being as intractable as the rebel side and it’s time for somebody who is willing to step up and govern. Time for Steve Scalise’s name, I would say.”

Griffin’s analysis mirrors what she said earlier on The View, where she is a co-host.

“What’s crazy about this is it’s a mess of Kevin McCarthy’s own making. He made a deal with the devil,” she said, referring to former President Donald Trump, who is supporting McCarthy’s Speaker bid. “He after Jan. 6 said, ‘I’m done with this guy,’ then went back to Mar-a-Logo and begged for his support.

“Every step he has taken has been to be Speaker, and that right-most flank is not going to budge. He needs to wake up because, yes, they’re being obstructionists and they’re holding the House hostage, but I would argue Kevin McCarthy’s also being an obstructionist. Three times they said, ‘we don’t want you.’ He won’t step down.”

