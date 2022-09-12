‘Am I Going to Gitmo?’ Jesse Watters Says Biden Is Using ‘War or Terror Language and Tactics Against Republicans’

Jesse Watters began his Fox News show on Monday with a hyperbolic monologue on President Joe Biden’s comments about “MAGA Republicans.”

Biden generated outrage among conservatives with a speech he gave earlier this month in which he declared, “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Biden has seized on the actions of Trump and his backers after the 2020 election as evidence that his brand of Republican Party politics is beyond the pale. Specifically, after Trump lost that election, he infamously claimed – and still claims – the election was stolen from him when it wasn’t.

Biden’s speech came three weeks after the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where he took official government documents upon leaving office. Some of the material is classified, and he was supposed to give all of it to the National Archives upon leaving office. Conservatives protested that the effort to retrieve the materials was politically motivated.

“Make no mistake: the Democratic Party, the media, and obviously the FBI have designated the Republican Party as a terrorist group and believe it’s their patriotic duty as Americans to extinguish the threat,” Watters claimed.

He played a montage of prominent Democrats warning of domestic terrorist threats.

“I remember during the Bush years when Democrats would howl at Republicans for ‘politicizing 9/11’ because they wore a little flag pin,” he continued. “Now Democrats declared a war on terror against Republicans on the anniversary of 9/11.”

Referring to Biden’s son’s laptop, Watters asked, “If I believe Hunter’s laptop is real, am I going to Gitmo?”

Watters also stated that Biden “sounds like” George W. Bush, “except the enemy is a red hat instead of a box cutter.”

The host juxtaposed Biden’s comments about “MAGA Republicans” with comments from Bush about terrorists.”

“This is Biden’s war on terror,” Watters said. “He’s straight up saying you’re either with us or you are against us. When the Bush administration was spying on Muslims, raiding their homes, and arresting them, the Democrats were up in arms. Remember? ‘What about the terrorists’ rights? Bush has gone too far.’ Now Biden’s using Bush’s war on terror language and tactics against Republicans.”

Watch above via Fox News.

